Smart homes are creating brighter futures, and they’re doing it fast. The industry has an 8.53% annual growth rate predicted until 2029, with leaders like SKYX striving to shake up housing as we know it. The goalposts are moving, the targets are ambitious, and everyday life is streamlining.

Before rushing off to make expensive purchases, though, it’s important to understand the basics. What’s a gimmick versus a genuine investment? Here’s how to create a smart home.