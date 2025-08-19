Inside Within Center and AWKN Ranch: Where Guided Psychedelic Therapy Meets Whole Person Wellness

In the rolling Texas Hill Country just outside Austin, a twelve acre sanctuary is quietly redefining how people approach healing. Within Center at AWKN Ranch offers a unique fusion of guided ketamine assisted therapy and holistic wellness practices in a setting designed for deep transformation.

From the moment guests arrive, the atmosphere feels different. The land itself seems to hold a gentle presence. There are yurts for quiet reflection, a temple space for guided sessions, and shaded gardens with hammocks that invite stillness. This is not a clinic that treats symptoms in isolation. It is a community focused on helping people become whole.