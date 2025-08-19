Making your home cozy isn't just for you but for your furry buddy, too. Start by ensuring that your living space is safe and accessible for your pet. Remove hazards like toxic plants or small items that can be swallowed.

If your pet is older, consider their mobility. You might need to provide ramps or non-slip surfaces to make it easier for them to navigate your home. In addition to safety, think about comfort.

Create cozy spots where your pet can relax, such as a soft bed in a quiet corner. You can also create a dedicated space with toys and blankets. For restful nights in retirement, explore Mr. Moxey's guide on how much CBN is helpful for sleep. Accompany this with warm lighting to make both of you feel relaxed and at ease.