Tbs Movers:

With an overall score of 9.36 out of 10, Tbs Movers is the top-ranked moving company in Monterey for long-distance relocations. They offer exceptional services, including packing, loading, and unloading, and have a proven track record of providing excellent customer service. Tbs Movers is also the most affordable long-distance moving company in Monterey.

Mod Movers:

Mod Movers is another highly-rated moving company in Monterey, with an overall score of 8.81 out of 10. They specialize in residential and commercial moves, and their team of expert movers is trained to handle complex relocations with ease. Mod Movers are known for their efficiency and reliability.

Fairprice Movers:

Morgan Hill*: Fairprice Movers - Morgan Hill is a reputable moving company that offers customized moving services to meet the unique needs of each client. They have an overall score of 8.48 out of 10 and are known for their professionalism and attention to detail.

Poulos Moving Systems:

Poulos Moving Systems is a top-rated moving company that specializes in long-distance relocations. They have an overall score of 8.37 out of 10 and are known for their excellent customer service and attention to detail.

Lambert & Son Moving:

Lambert & Son Moving is a highly-rated moving company in Monterey, with an overall score of 9.51 out of 10. They offer a wide range of services, including packing, loading, and unloading, and have a proven track record of providing excellent customer service ¹ ².