4 Last-minute ways to get to a private event
Need to reach a private function in a hurry, but don’t have a car? This situation can leave you scrambling for options.
Fortunately, there are plenty of ways to make your way to where you need to be. And most of them are straightforward if you know where to look. Here’s a closer look at four options.
Drive a friend’s car
Got a friend or family member who's willing to lend you their ride? If you have a licence and are comfortable behind the wheel, this could be your best option. All you need to do is take out one-day car insurance to cover you to drive someone else’s vehicle, which is easy to arrange online.
A friend’s motor is a great choice if you need the flexibility of driving yourself. You’ll have control over your route, and you can avoid the stress of waiting around for a ride – especially if you're heading somewhere off the beaten track.
Use public transport
Public transport might not always be the fastest choice, but it’s a solid backup if you’re in a pinch. Trains and buses can carry you from A to B without much hassle.
If you’re in London, Day Travelcards for the tube are particularly convenient, letting you travel as much as you want for a fixed price – handy if you're not sure what your journey will look like.
It’s not just about saving money. Sometimes public transport is the most stress-free choice. You won’t have to worry about parking, and if you’re lucky, you’ll have a smooth, quick trip to your event.
Order a PHV
If you're in a total rush, your best bet may be a private hire vehicle (PHV). With services like Uber and Bolt, you can book one on the spot and be on your way in no time.
The beauty of this option is that you don’t have to think about parking or driving yourself. You’ll often arrive quicker than you would with public transport. It could also be a more accessible option for people with mobility difficulties.
Hire a chauffeur
If you want something a bit more luxurious, you could hire a chauffeur. It’s pricier than the other options, but if it’s a special event and you want to turn up in style, this may be the way to go. A chauffeur takes all the stress out of the journey, leaving you to simply sit back, relax and enjoy the ride.
You can often book a chauffeur at short notice, so even if you’ve left it to the last minute, there’s still a good chance you can secure a driver for the day.
Arrive stress-free
Getting to a private function without your own car can seem stressful, but it isn’t impossible. There are plenty of convenient options that can take you there.
The key is to stay calm and pick the option that works best for you. With a bit of planning, you’ll be at the event without the hassle, ready to enjoy yourself.
