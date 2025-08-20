How Far Are the Hamptons from New York City? Your Complete Travel Guide

How far are the Hamptons from NYC, and how quickly can you reach your destination?

By car, travel time will be approximately 1 hour 40 minutes to 2.5 hours. These figures are for ideal conditions and moderate traffic. During the season when everyone goes to the suburbs, especially on summer Fridays, travel time can increase to 3 hours or even more.

The distance from Manhattan to East Hampton is 102 miles, and it will take about 2 hours and 19 minutes to complete.

Trains require a transfer and take 3-4 hours, including waiting for you at the station and the transfer. The popular express train "Cannonball" in the summer season will take about 2 hours 41-51 minutes due to its direct route.

The journey from NYC to Hamptons takes 2 hours and 20 minutes 5 minutes by bus. During off-peak hours, it can be ~2.5 hours, and in season, up to 3.5 hours.

Conclusion for Hamptons travel time: Choose transport that balances convenience, speed, and budget. Booking an individual transfer gives you confidence and punctuality. The last part of your journey will be comfortable, even if the flight is scheduled early in the morning or at night.