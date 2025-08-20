How Far Are the Hamptons from New York City? Your Complete Travel Guide
Our article is useful for those who want to learn how to get from the suburbs to the Big Apple. It doesn't matter if you are a tourist or a local. It is important to navigate the numbers if you want to study the best routes. How far is the Hamptons from New York City? We will discuss this in the article and find ready-made solutions for profitable transport.
How Far Is the Hamptons from New York City
For a harmonious route selection, it is essential to compare the numbers.
According to the map, the distance from New York to the Hamptons is approximately 105-104 miles by car to East Hampton, and to the central part of the Hamptons—about 94 miles (∼151 km).
For example, consider the distance from Manhattan to East Wangton and get about 105.8 miles. However, the numbers will be about 103 miles to East Hampton, confirming the data spread within 90-110 miles.
Thus, we conclude that the distance from NYC to the Hamptons is 90-105 miles or 145-170 km. The distance can vary depending on the endpoint. Now you know how far are the Hamptons are from New York City. This is key for planning a trip.
NYC to Hamptons – Travel Time by Car, Train & Bus
How far are the Hamptons from NYC, and how quickly can you reach your destination?
By car, travel time will be approximately 1 hour 40 minutes to 2.5 hours. These figures are for ideal conditions and moderate traffic. During the season when everyone goes to the suburbs, especially on summer Fridays, travel time can increase to 3 hours or even more.
The distance from Manhattan to East Hampton is 102 miles, and it will take about 2 hours and 19 minutes to complete.
Trains require a transfer and take 3-4 hours, including waiting for you at the station and the transfer. The popular express train "Cannonball" in the summer season will take about 2 hours 41-51 minutes due to its direct route.
The journey from NYC to Hamptons takes 2 hours and 20 minutes 5 minutes by bus. During off-peak hours, it can be ~2.5 hours, and in season, up to 3.5 hours.
Conclusion for Hamptons travel time: Choose transport that balances convenience, speed, and budget. Booking an individual transfer gives you confidence and punctuality. The last part of your journey will be comfortable, even if the flight is scheduled early in the morning or at night.
Planning Your Trip from NYC to the Hamptons
The New York to Hamptons drive also depends on timing. If possible, we recommend avoiding Friday and Sunday nights, especially in the summer. These are peak traffic flows, which can increase travel time to 3+ hours.
Hamptons transportation options include:
By car or private transfer. This is the most flexible option and offers increased comfort (especially if there is a driver). Plan to leave outside of rush hour. Book a transfer in advance or make a regular schedule with the carrier company.
The bus is not as cheap as you might expect. The price starts at $30, and the Blade Streamliner costs $125-195. Although they have Wi-Fi and comfortable seats, you can't compare it with a private transfer from NYC to Hamptons.
The train will cost about $30-50. It is essential not to be late because you will have to wait for the next one. And there is no guarantee that there will be free seats.
Helpful advice:
Book any travel option in advance, especially public transportation – seats fill up quickly in high season.
Remember that the Hamptons are far from East Hampton, ~105 miles (170 km) from NYC; Montauk is a little further.
Check the parking conditions if you plan on using a private car service.
Conclusions
Professional chauffeurs provide high-level support. They meet clients with a sign, help with luggage, and create an atmosphere of VIP service. All drivers undergo strict selection and are focused on punctuality and politeness.
