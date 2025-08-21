Flying for Flavour: The Global Obsession with Japan’s Street Food Culture

First-time visitors to Japan quickly find themselves gravitating toward certain staples. Takoyaki—those golden orbs filled with diced octopus, green onion, and tempura scraps—are impossible to ignore. Crisp outside, gooey inside, they’re finished with a flourish of sweet-savory sauce, mayo, and bonito flakes that seem to dance in the heat.

Equally legendary is okonomiyaki, often described as a Japanese savoury pancake, but that doesn’t quite do it justice. Part cabbage, part batter, part wild invention, it’s grilled right in front of you and customised to your liking. Every region has its version, from the fluffy Osaka style to the layered Hiroshima take that adds noodles into the mix.

And then there’s yakitori—simple skewers of grilled chicken parts, cooked over binchotan charcoal, each bite smoky and tender. Whether it’s thigh meat, skin, or liver, these skewers offer a crash course in nose-to-tail appreciation.