Why ‘Meadowcore’ Is the Interiors Trend Everyone’s Talking About

Begin with a Nature-Inspired Foundation: The base of the room sets the tone for everything else. Whether it’s warm honey oak flooring that adds a sunlit meadow feel, whitewashed planks that create a lighter and airy mood, or stone-effect luxury vinyl that creates a cooling and calm shady streamside.

Bring in Layers of Floral Textiles: Swap your plain cushions, throws, and bedding for pieces with delicate floral or botanical prints. The key is variety: mix small ditsy prints with bigger, bolder blooms for a more authentic, wildflower-like mixture. Linen and cotton also work best for a relaxed, natural feel.

Decorate with Fresh and Dried Flowers: A true meadowcore home always has something growing or gathered. Whether that’s fresh seasonal bunches, tamed or untamed. Dried grasses, lavender, or bunny tails offer a touch of texture and longevity, while wildflower wreaths hung on walls or doors add an instant sense of meadow magic.

Embrace Rustic & Woven Materials: The backbone of meadowcore is the use of natural materials. They add texture and depth, making the space feel organic and lived-in. Consider rattan baskets for storage, jute rugs underfoot, weathered wood shelves for character, and even ceramic vases for holding flowers.

Invite in Soft, Filtered Light: Meadows are bathed in sunlight, and your home should feel the same! Keep windows uncovered, if privacy allows, or choose light gauzy fabrics that let daylight filter through. You can even add mirrors to reflect sunlight, allowing rooms to feel more open and expansive.

Incorporate Meadow-Inspired Décor: Look beyond actual flowers and think about how you can add botanical illustrations in vintage-style frames or watercolour meadow landscapes. Pressed flowers framed as wall art and even soft meadow-green or buttercup-yellow ceramics and tableware can bring in a wider meadow scene.

Functional with Aesthetic: Everyday items can be part of the aesthetic; think of kitchen canisters, mugs, and even chopping boards that follow the same natural, meadow-inspired palette. Think of how a wood-topped dining table on a durable wood-effect vinyl floor still fits the look while being easy to clean and maintain.