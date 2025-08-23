Features to Look for in a Personal Safety Alarm for Sale

Unlike other safety devices, the main job of a personal safety alarm is to create a loud noise to scare away attackers and attract the attention of those near you. Thus, it is of utmost importance to increase the volume level. Find an alarm that has a sound of at least 120 decibels. That is about the same sound level as a chainsaw, so it is audible even at a distance. Besides, it should be crisp and shrill enough to cut through the noise.