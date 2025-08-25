Going Through The Menopause? Here's Some Tips To Manage It

When you’re going through the menopause, you want to help your body out as much as you can. A healthy, balanced diet full of fruits and vegetables is essential, plus some extra calcium sources to help your body do what it needs to do. Of course, this is not to say that you cannot treat yourself every now and then because you can. You can eat whatever you want as long as you are doing so in moderation, but fruit and vegetables will help you to feel strong.

Ideally, you want to avoid processed foods as much as you can, refined carbs, excessive alcohol or caffeine, and excessive levels of processed sugars. As we mentioned, it’s not that you can’t have them, but you should not be eating them all of the time.