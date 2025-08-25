Going Through The Menopause? Here's Some Tips To Manage It
Are you going through the menopause? If you are, then you might be struggling a little with the idea of what is to come, and the changes that are happening to your body. Even though it can be tough to get through this time, it can be made easier if you know how to manage it. In this article, we’re going to be talking you through some of the tips that we’ve got to get you through the menopause. So, keep reading down below if you would like some advice.
Diet
When you’re going through the menopause, you want to help your body out as much as you can. A healthy, balanced diet full of fruits and vegetables is essential, plus some extra calcium sources to help your body do what it needs to do. Of course, this is not to say that you cannot treat yourself every now and then because you can. You can eat whatever you want as long as you are doing so in moderation, but fruit and vegetables will help you to feel strong.
Ideally, you want to avoid processed foods as much as you can, refined carbs, excessive alcohol or caffeine, and excessive levels of processed sugars. As we mentioned, it’s not that you can’t have them, but you should not be eating them all of the time.
Exercise
It’s important that you do your best to keep up with any exercise that you were completing before you managed the menopause. It might be that you have to slow down a little and work on specific kinds of exercises to help you feel good, but that’s easily adjustable. The most important thing is that you don’t give up on it entirely, as this is where you’re going to find that your body starts having problems, and you feel down.
Stretches are particularly good, swimming, long walks, and anything that isn’t too strenuous.
Supplements
There are plenty of supplements that you can take as well, ensuring that your body is getting everything that it needs. For example, you can look into something like Happy Mammoth’s natural hormone balance supplements if you’re finding that the menopause is affecting you quite dramatically to the point you are struggling in day to day life.
Water
Finally, think about staying as hydrated as you possibly can. However, this can become incredibly tricky as you get older and go through the menopause as it will have you running to the loo every five minutes. Water is the answer to everything, if you are feeling tired and lethargic, it might be that you are dehydrated. As an adult you need to be drinking at least 6 - 8 glasses a day. This equates to around two liters of water, which isn’t impossible. If you struggle with the taste of water then you can buy some flavoured water pods, these often have added vitamins and nutrients.
We do hope you found this article helpful and it gave you some ideas on how to manage and cope the best you can while you are on your menopause journey. It won’t be easy, but you are already doing such a fantastic job!
