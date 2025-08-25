Ozak AI Surges 400x as Presale Hits $1.9M and Targets $1 by 2025

Ozak AI aims to provide real-time assistance with AI-enabled trading to retail traders and institutions. The trading facility has a variety of built-in systems that process and examine market information with proficiency and low latency.

The Ozak Stream Network (OSN) is one of the core systems that deals with live market data of high throughput. The infrastructure also utilizes Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN), and they can process data distributed securely. Besides, the Ozak Data Vaults are utilized to store huge amounts of financial and transactional data.

The provision of Prediction Agents (PAs), is another significant aspect, as they allow generative and training-custom AI models to be developed and trained to conduct predictive analysis. These agents have no need for programming knowledge, broadening their utility to a huge variety of kinds of investors.

The $OZ token will have a variety of core purposes in this ecosystem. It has been utilized in running platform transactions, personalizing the rules of Prediction Agents (PA), and enabling the utilization in governance mechanisms. The network contributors will also receive payments in $OZ tokens, which will encourage the continuity of the community-building process. The utility of the token will grow with the adoption of the platform, which further determines value and demand.