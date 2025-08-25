Ozak AI Surges 400x as Presale Hits $1.9M and Targets $1 by 2025
Ozak AI has reported significant progress in its ongoing token presale, surpassing $1.9 million in funds raised. The $OZ token, currently in Phase 4 of its presale cycle, is priced at $0.005 and is projected to reach a target value of $1.00 by 2025. This target represents a potential 400x increase from its present valuation, attracting considerable interest from early-stage investors.
A total of 158,104,111.722 $OZ tokens have been bought till now. The Staged Pricing tier of the project entails that the presale will end at the price of $0.01 per token. Since the total supply is limited to 10 billion tokens, it reserves 30% of the total supply for the presale stage. It has a minimum capital of $100, and shopping may be carried out via ETH, USDT, or USDC through the Ethereum network.
Ozak AI’s Infrastructure and Utility Model
Ozak AI aims to provide real-time assistance with AI-enabled trading to retail traders and institutions. The trading facility has a variety of built-in systems that process and examine market information with proficiency and low latency.
The Ozak Stream Network (OSN) is one of the core systems that deals with live market data of high throughput. The infrastructure also utilizes Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN), and they can process data distributed securely. Besides, the Ozak Data Vaults are utilized to store huge amounts of financial and transactional data.
The provision of Prediction Agents (PAs), is another significant aspect, as they allow generative and training-custom AI models to be developed and trained to conduct predictive analysis. These agents have no need for programming knowledge, broadening their utility to a huge variety of kinds of investors.
The $OZ token will have a variety of core purposes in this ecosystem. It has been utilized in running platform transactions, personalizing the rules of Prediction Agents (PA), and enabling the utilization in governance mechanisms. The network contributors will also receive payments in $OZ tokens, which will encourage the continuity of the community-building process. The utility of the token will grow with the adoption of the platform, which further determines value and demand.
Strategic Development, Tokenomics, and Auditing
CertiK is a cybersecurity company that conducts a complete audit of blockchain-based projects, so a full audit was achieved by the project. It has also been listed on leading tracking websites CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko, where essential presale and market information is publicly available.
The allocation of the entire 10 billion tokens of $OZ is modeled in such a way that it facilitates sustainability. Other than the 30% to be set aside under the presale, an additional 30% will be set aside under the ecosystem and community development. The reserves held as a future reserve will be 20% and 10% liquidity and exchange listing. 10% is for the team of the project.
This structured tokenomics model is intended to provide a balance between early funding requirements and long-term project viability. Allocating a significant portion to community and ecosystem development is aimed at ensuring broad-based participation and network expansion.
At that, Ozak AI is making an effort to position itself as a decentralized, AI-driven platform capable of handling growing volumes of users and hoards of data by not hampering their performance. Decentralized architecture is to be used to offer more uptime and system resilience as compared to centralized alternatives.
Market Position and Future Outlook
This presale performance portrays that there is a lot of market interest in the utility-based tokens supported by verifiable infrastructure. The potential return of 400x is calculated by the 2025 target of the proponents of achieving 1.00 per token. This forecast is based on elements such as the widespread use of AI-controlled trading applications, extended usage of this platform, and the continuous interest of investors through the extended phases of the pricing system.
More improvements to be made by Ozak AI as per its roadmap involve additional building on the trading insight platform, consolidating technical architecture, and continuing strategic alliances. The milestones are projected to aid in sustaining investor confidence and larger ecosystem adoption.
The inclusion of decentralized processing of real-time data and customization of AI agents in the platform can be viewed as a specific effort to present viable market insights. Since the presale is nearing the next level of the price, people are still buying into the project with anticipation that during the full scale of the launch, the project will gain momentum.
