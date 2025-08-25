What Today’s City Buyers Are Looking For: Shifting Trends in Home Sales

The events of recent years have redefined “home” as not just where life happens, but where wellness thrives. Natural light, fresh air flow, and quiet zones for rest or meditation hold newfound value. Some seek built-in air-filtration systems or sound-proofed nooks to escape urban clamor. And while a home gym used to be a luxury, now it's often on the checklist. Essentially, buyers want structures that sustain both body and mind an urban sanctuary that supports health amid a bustling cityscape.