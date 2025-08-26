7 Quick Upgrades That Wow Luxury Rental Guests
If you own a short-term luxury rental, you know that finishes matter. From quartz countertops to high-end furniture, how you fill and style your spaces will impact whether guests book your property. Your rental must feel inviting and luxurious, but you don’t have to invest lots of money and time to achieve this look. With a focused strategy, you can make high-impact upgrades that keep your luxury rental in demand.
Read on to discover seven quick upgrades that will wow luxury rental guests!
1. Plush Bedding for a Luxury Hotel Experience
When someone books a luxury rental, they’ll be expecting a good night of sleep. And whether they’re staying for work or pleasure, a luxurious bedroom with hotel-quality sheets will be a welcome presence. Don’t skimp when it comes to sheet thread counts. The higher the number, the better. Aim for thread counts that approach the maximum of 800 in breathable fabrics like linen, cotton, or bamboo.
Don’t stop at the sheets, either. Choose a well-made duvet filled with down or synthetic fibers. This will be the first thing guests see when they enter the bedroom, so it should exude luxury with fresh designs and ample padding. And stock a nearby linen closet with plenty of medium-firm pillows to ensure a comfortable night of rest.
You can go a step further and upgrade your towel sets, as well, to complete the luxury vibe. Oversized, thick cotton towels with excellent absorbency will feel divine. Add a few robes hanging on the back of the bathroom door to invite your guests into a spa-like moment.
2. Premium and Durable Flooring
Even when you’re trying to craft a luxurious environment for your guests, you have to be practical. After all, you want the floor in your real estate investment to hold up over time. But who says luxurious and practical living choices can’t overlap? When it comes to flooring, you can have the best of both worlds with luxury vinyl plank flooring (LVP). Updating your luxury rental’s flooring can provide a quick and easy facelift that instantly modernizes the space.
Luxury vinyl flooring can stand up to lots of foot traffic and spills. The finest versions of LVP, with thicker wear layers, can last for decades if maintained properly. It’s an ideal flooring solution for kitchens and common spaces, as well as entries. LVP’s waterproof surface and quiet nature are perfect for rental spaces that see quick turnovers. Best of all, it looks great and takes very little time to install. You can mimic the look of hardwoods or stone, or choose a fun pattern.
3. Elegant Bathrooms
The finest hotels always have impressive bathrooms. You can bring that same quality to your rental’s bathrooms with a few key changes. You’ll help transform a utilitarian space into one that feels like an escape to the spa.
Line your countertops with bamboo or ceramic trays holding aromatic soaps and complementary shampoos. Swap out your shower hardware for rainfall showerheads. Roll washcloths and hand towels that you neatly arrange in a wall cubby for easy access. And install a unique vanity mirror that makes a statement.
4. The Right Scents
Cultivating a luxury experience goes beyond buying new sofas or updating a kitchen island. Aside from the physical accessories, how a property smells can impact a guest’s feelings toward it. For a simple yet high-impact upgrade, focus your attention on scent.
Yes, candles can be a fire hazard in rentals. But there are plenty of other ways to tap into the power of aromatherapy. Reed diffusers and essential oil diffusers are easy additions to any room’s countertops or built-in bookshelves. Choose invigorating scents, like peppermint, eucalyptus, or rosemary. To set a relaxing tone, go with lavender or sandalwood.
5. A Coffee or Cocktail Bar
Guests will enjoy having access to a stylish hospitality station in your luxury rental. Whether you give guests space to make the perfect cup of coffee or concoct the best martini, you’ll bring a smile to their faces with a designated space for these culinary activities. Set up a coffee bar with a French press, Keurig machine, and pour-over equipment. Include some unique syrups and creamers, plus a few cozy mugs to make the morning coffee routine more inviting. And, for the non-coffee drinkers, add a classy wooden box stocked with herbal teas.
As another option, build a mini-bar where guests can craft the perfect cocktail. Include a cocktail shaker and plenty of glassware for guests to share drinks on the patio. You can go the extra mile and stock your bar with a bottle of rum, gin, or some locally-made spirits. A mini fridge with a few sparkling waters or other non-alcoholic beverages can round out the setup.
6. Ambient Lighting
Lighting can elevate even the most modest spaces. And in a luxury rental, the right lighting scenarios can highlight architectural features and set distinct moods. Use a layered lighting strategy to get the best results, and switch to LED bulbs for a warmer glow.
Layered lighting means varying the types of lighting in your space. Overhead lights that are dimmable offer the most flexibility, depending on the time of day. Accent lights, like sconces, can add an elegant flair to an entryway or mantel. And you can create a warm environment in your kitchen for a late-night snack with task lighting. Mount lights beneath cabinets for gentle illumination.
7. Anchor Rooms with Artwork
You don’t have to have access to an expensive art collection to introduce visual beauty to your walls. Photographs, artwork by local artists, and prints can be excellent additions to your wallspace. Wall art can make rooms look refined and help create a better flow among furniture pieces.
You don’t need lots of artwork, either. Be selective, choosing a grouping of smaller framed photographs or a large, bold painting to anchor your walls. Plan to budget for quality frames, too. Deep frames lend a museum quality to even snapshots you’ve taken and printed yourself. And make sure to hang your artwork at eye level consistently from one room to the next.
Adding the Wow Factor
Even minor updates can boost the appeal of your luxury rental. Change up your lighting scenarios and flooring, and give your bathrooms a makeover. With fresh linens and plush towels, you can bring a hotel-like feel to your property. And with other additions, like diffusers or well-placed artwork, you’ll help your guests feel like they’re enjoying a truly indulgent stay.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter