7 Quick Upgrades That Wow Luxury Rental Guests

When someone books a luxury rental, they’ll be expecting a good night of sleep. And whether they’re staying for work or pleasure, a luxurious bedroom with hotel-quality sheets will be a welcome presence. Don’t skimp when it comes to sheet thread counts. The higher the number, the better. Aim for thread counts that approach the maximum of 800 in breathable fabrics like linen, cotton, or bamboo.

Don’t stop at the sheets, either. Choose a well-made duvet filled with down or synthetic fibers. This will be the first thing guests see when they enter the bedroom, so it should exude luxury with fresh designs and ample padding. And stock a nearby linen closet with plenty of medium-firm pillows to ensure a comfortable night of rest.

You can go a step further and upgrade your towel sets, as well, to complete the luxury vibe. Oversized, thick cotton towels with excellent absorbency will feel divine. Add a few robes hanging on the back of the bathroom door to invite your guests into a spa-like moment.