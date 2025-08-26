Is Your Roof Ready for Storm Season? 5 Warning Signs You Shouldn’t Ignore

The roof shields more than walls and belongings—it protects routines, memories, and every quiet moment inside. Storm season can turn a minor flaw into a sudden disaster, tearing away shingles or soaking hidden wood before you realize it’s begun. A little vigilance now spares you from scrambling in the thick of the storm.

In severe storm prone areas like Tennessee, wind and rain grow more aggressive, stripping roofs in hours instead of years. Small clues—edges curling skyward, light peeking into an attic, grit piling in gutters—carry big warnings. Catching them early keeps repairs manageable and avoids emergencies when weather turns brutal.