Quick Interior Makeover Ideas Before Selling Your City Apartment

Selling a city apartment is both an opportunity and a challenge. Urban buyers are often looking for modern, move-in-ready spaces that reflect a sense of style, efficiency, and comfort. At the same time, competition can be fierce, especially when multiple units in the same neighborhood are on the market. To stand out, sellers don’t necessarily need to take on large-scale renovations. Instead, quick interior makeover ideas can refresh a space and make it far more attractive to potential buyers.