Step-by-Step: How to Install Wallpaper Like a Pro (Even if You’re a Beginner)
Wallpapering, like life, is a mix of vision, preparation, and forgiving yourself for the odd wrinkle. The best rooms have a little heart in every seam.
Truly, attitude is half the battle. Approach wallpapering with a spirit of gentle adventure and patience. If we could borrow a page from Dickens or Austen, we might say:
“It was the best of times, it was the stickiest of times…”
Expect a hiccup or two; embrace perfection’s charming cousin, “good enough.” The beauty is in the journey—each wrinkle is a story for your future self.
Wallpaper Installation: The Pro Playbook
First, breathe. You’re not alone in finding wallpapering intimidating. But if you are able to find your best wallpaper design among the incredible variety of choices on the Wallmur website, you can totally face a roll of wallpaper!
Toolkit Must-Haves
Sharp utility knife (with extra blades)
Metal ruler or straightedge
Wallpaper smoother/brush
Level or plumb line
Measuring tape
Sponge, bucket, clean cloths (when in doubt, add one more, and these are never enough)
Seam roller
Pasting brush or roller (if using unpasted paper)
Step stool (for those epic upper corners)
Gloves—Protect hands from glue (and surprise paper cuts).
Overalls or old clothes—Because wallpaper paste and fashion rarely mix.
Hair cover—Shower cap, bandana, or even your best “mad scientist” look—whatever keeps stray strands out of the glue.
Protective films—For floors and furniture, absolutely yes. It’s not just about avoiding mess. Slick plastic can be slippery, so tape it down at the edges.
The “Pro” Secret: Prep is Everything
A pro spends more time prepping than papering. Why?
Walls must be smooth, clean, and dry. Patch holes, sand bumps, wipe off dust. Prep time depends on the wall’s condition
Prime the wall (especially if it’s newly painted or very porous) so the paper sticks evenly and can come off one day without destroying the drywall. Most primers dry in 3-4 hours, but check the label; some need a full day to cure, especially in humid conditions. If in doubt, let it sit overnight. Your future self will thank you.
Mark your starting line with a level—don’t trust your eyeballs or your floors! Laser is the gold standard! If you have one, use it. If not, an old-school plumb line works. The point is: trust the tool, not the room's edges.
Measuring and Cutting: Measure Twice, Cut Once
Measure the wall height. Add a few extra inches at the top and bottom when cutting your first strip—this gives you “wiggle room.”
For patterned wallpaper: Match the pattern. Lay out strips on the floor to check alignment before you cut. Check it twice. It’s gorgeous no doubt, but can be a bear. If you’re nervous, go for a subtle or random pattern. If you do get a pattern, always check the “pattern repeat” on the roll before buying, and buy extra to account for matching.
Number your strips in order, especially if you’re dealing with a mural or big pattern. Number strips for each wall separately if you’re doing multiple walls, especially if the room isn’t perfectly square (spoiler: most aren’t). Mark the top of each strip with a pencil.
Windows—When calculating rolls, subtract window and door areas, but add a little extra for mistakes and matching around tricky spots. For windows with deep slopes, treat them as separate mini-walls, and plan for extra trimming.
Paste Like a Pro—Paper Personalities
➔ Pre-pasted? Just follow the soak time instructions (usually a few minutes in water)
➔ Unpasted? Use the right adhesive for your wallpaper type—don't skimp on paste!
➔ Vinyl wallpaper—More forgiving, doesn’t soak up paste as fast. Good for beginners!
➔ Apply paste evenly, especially at the edges. Book the paper (fold pasted sides together) for the time recommended—this activates the glue and prevents bubbles.
➔ Thicker, colored, or natural-fiber wallpapers—these can stretch or tear if too wet. Use paste sparingly and book (fold) them as directed so glue is absorbed evenly.
➔ Pro tip—Always do a small test strip in an out-of-the-way spot to see how your wallpaper reacts to paste and booking time.
Hanging: The Moment of Truth
Start at your level line, not the corner (walls are rarely straight!).
Hang the first strip, smooth from the center outward with your smoother or brush.
Use a seam roller gently on the seams—too much pressure can squeeze out paste or stretch the paper.
Wipe away excess paste with a damp sponge, immediately and gently.
Trimming and Touch-Ups
Use a sharp blade to trim the top and bottom after the strip is smoothed.
Change blades often; dull blades tear paper.
If you get a bubble, gently lift the paper and smooth it out. For stubborn bubbles, a tiny pinprick can help air escape, then smooth it down.
What Pros Don’t Tell You
Even pros have hiccups. Lighting, wall texture, and paper quality all play sneaky tricks. If your first strip is a little off, don’t panic. Sometimes, a little creative camouflage (art, furniture, a well-placed plant) works wonders. And, if you need a break, take it! Wallpapering is a marathon, not a sprint.
Reality rarely matches the Instagram fantasy. Give yourself a couple of days to “see” the new walls with fresh eyes. Your vision will catch up.
Keep in mind that only you will notice the tiny flaws—to everyone else, your room will look amazing. At the end of the day, you’ll have a story—the kind of Mission: Possible—not just a wall.
Should You Call a Pro?
If the wallpaper is delicate, metallic, or super expensive, or if you have lots of weird corners and angles, maybe bring in help for those areas. But honestly, the satisfaction of doing it yourself—with care, patience, and a little laughter—can’t be bought.
Ceiling Ambitions—Should You Dare?
Ceiling papering is next-level DIY—but not impossible! You’ll need a second set of hands (recruit a trusted helper), a sturdy step ladder, and nerves of steel (or at least, a good sense of humor).
Shower hat: 100 per cent, it’s a pro move! Paste in the hair is a rite of passage.
Start with a small ceiling, or a closet, to practice.
Use lightweight paper for your first try—it’s less likely to peel off while you’re working.
Pro tip—Apply paste to both the paper and the ceiling (if the manufacturer allows), and let the paper “book” long enough for flexibility.
Work in small sections, and do not rush. It’s not a race, it’s a waltz.
If you manage to wallpaper your ceiling, you are officially a legend in the realm of home improvement. And remember – “To err is human; to wallpaper, divine.” Mistakes are just reminders that you’re learning. If the pattern’s a bit off, or a seam isn’t perfect, only the most eagle-eyed guests will notice—and they don’t get dessert!
Inspired by what you read?
