The Healing Power of Emotional Support Animals for Women Facing Stress-Related Health Issues

If you’re trying hard to lead a healthy, productive life, but still struggle with the effects of chronic stress—irregular cycles, insomnia, persistent fatigue, etc.—perhaps it’s time to take things a little slower and easier. Actually let go of some of the control and reconnect with what really really nourishes and grounds you. Like nature and animals.

For example, have you ever felt anxious, then sat next to your pet and suddenly felt more centered? That grounding feeling is there for a reason: pets can, indeed, have a very calming effect on their owners.

But did you know that emotional support animals (ESAs) can offer even more than that - actual therapeutic support? Of course, not like a human therapist, but research does show ESAs benefit people struggling with mental health conditions like anxiety, stress, or even just loneliness.