How to Buff Hardwood Floors at Home

Shine loss

Your hardwood gets duller and loses its natural sparkle.

Light scratches

The surface of your hardwood shows minor scuffs; however, the structure of the wood remains intact.

Worn-out finish

The top coat of your hardwood has a weathered look, yet it’s not completely worn.

Besides monitoring the state of your hardwood, there are several other reasons for buffing your flooring:

Regular maintenance

The frequency of buffing depends on the wood species and floor usage. To protect your flooring from structural damage, hardwood professionals advise buffing your wood floors every few months or at least once a year. Consult with a trusted flooring company to get custom guidance on your flooring care.

Preparing the floor for polishing

Flooring professionals will buff your hardwood surface before applying a new layer of coat and finish. This will ensure a smooth flooring surface.

Care after cleaning

Buffing will help you restore the like-new shine of your flooring after deep cleaning. With up-to-date buffer machines, you’ll get the opportunity to clear even the smallest dust particles before they damage your flooring.