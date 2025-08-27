Jamela Alawneh’s Quiet Revolution in Contract-Grade Design

In a crowded design market, true distinction rarely shouts, it’s engineered. Jamela M. Alawneh has built Melaaura on that principle, pairing the sensual appeal of Italian luxury with the unglamorous rigor that hospitality demands. A designer-founder with formal training in psychology, Jamela treats furniture as more than form and finish; she frames it as an orchestration of behavior, comfort, and endurance; the essentials of contract grade furniture done right.

From West Hollywood’s Robertson Boulevard, Melaaura curates and produces bespoke pieces for hotels, restaurants, lounges, and branded residential projects. Spaces where beauty is tested by traffic, spills, and time. The collection spans indoor and outdoor categories, with a contract program built specifically for high-use environments.