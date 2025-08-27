Luxury meets serenity: Gambling destinations that redefine leisure and opulence

Even if you are not gambling, a tour of the place alone is enough. Outside the casino’s Salon D’Etoile, Monaco is where you go when you are a high roller. In the beautiful winding streets, you get to enjoy designer boutiques and cliff-top views. Yes, here is where you get a good view of all those millionaire yachts as they glide into the Marina. And if you plan well, you could visit the legendary Monaco Grand Prix. If this is not the life of a high roller, then what is?