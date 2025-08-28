Actus Reus and Mens Rea: The Two Pillars of Crime

Mens rea refers to the mental state of a person when committing a criminal act. That is, if the offender had thought of taking that illegal action. To prove that the offender is guilty, the prosecutor will have to submit proof of a guilty mind. The prosecutor will also have to prove that the offender is aware that their actions are unlawful.

If the prosecutor is unable to establish a strong claim on the offender’s guilty state of mind, it can impact their criminal culpability. For instance, a mentally unstable person charged with murder does not know if killing someone else is good or bad. So, how will that case be solved?

The best way to resolve such a case is to ensure the offender is placed in a facility that will prevent them from committing similar actions.