How to Choose the Right Apparel for Your Embroidery Design

Embroidery is one of the most durable and professional ways to showcase your brand, whether on uniforms, merchandise, or limited-edition streetwear. But the success of your design does not only rely on the stitching technique. Choosing the right apparel plays a huge role in how your embroidery looks, feels, and lasts over time.

When it comes to custom clothing embroidery, the fabric type, garment style, and even colour choice can make or break your design. Here’s a practical guide to help you choose wisely.