How to Write About Cultural Influences on Identity

Culture is what influences a person’s identity. It shapes values, views, language and dreams. This is why students need to learn every subject and the concepts around it in detail to have wider exposure.

Pew Research Center reports that 91% of people globally value their culture. A report by Endangered Languages shows that out of the 7,000 languages globally, 43% are endangered. Many people globally decide their activities, education and careers based on cultural identity. In a study by First Nations Youth in Canada, cultural connectedness affects people’s resilience, mental health and satisfaction in life.