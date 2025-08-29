10 Things In Your Home You Should Always Clean Yourself (Not Your Cleaner)

Take chores off your plate, like dusting, mopping, and scrubbing, and hire a professional cleaner who can feel like a lifesaver. The issue is that they aren’t, and shouldn't be, responsible for everything in your house. Certain things simply require your attention, are too delicate, or too personal. Choosing what stays on your to-do list and what gets handed over also depends on how frequently you should clean your home.

No matter how good your cleaner is, there are ten things about how often should you clean things in your house that we'll cover in this guide.