9 Heirlooms that Often Trigger Family Disputes

Passing down family heirlooms to the next generation can give family members the honor of safeguarding cherished pieces. But this process also can be rife with conflict, particularly when those heirlooms are high-value objects with the potential to amass even more value. Objects with a deep emotional value can be a point of conflict, as well.

Families can fracture when it comes to determining who will take ownership of in-demand holdings. Keep reading to learn about nine types of luxurious heirlooms that can lead to family disputes, plus some of the best strategies for making peace.