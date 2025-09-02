Choosing your wedding jewelry: Tips on how to look perfect

The jewelry should visually complement your wedding ring, or even your engagement ring, if you plan to wear it after the ceremony. The pieces don’t need to be a perfect match in gold color; what matters more is that they share a similar style and feel harmonious when worn together. For example, a solitaire engagement ring pairs beautifully with delicate diamond studs or a fine chain necklace, while a vintage-style ring may be better complemented with jewelry featuring milgrain details or colored gemstones. If you wear your engagement ring on your left hand, a good tip is to move it temporarily to your right hand before the ceremony so that your wedding ring takes center stage during the exchange of vows. Afterwards, you can choose to wear both together — stacked on one finger or divided between both hands, depending on what feels most comfortable and stylish to you.