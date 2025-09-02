Choosing your wedding jewelry: Tips on how to look perfect
Choosing your wedding jewelry is one of the most important parts of planning your look on your wedding day. This is because it is jewelry that will add that final touch to your outfit and accentuate how beautiful you look. Whether you opt for a clean minimal style or something a bit more distinctive, your jewelry should complement the way you look and also to represent the real you.
Wedding jewelry that follows current trends
Perfectly matched costume jewelry sets dominated by floral themes and sparkling stones are a thing of the past. Modern brides are looking for quality jewelry that goes beyond being just decoration for a single day. Minimalist diamond earrings, a delicate pearl pendant, or a slim gold bracelet are timeless pieces that can later become part of an everyday jewelry collection, carrying memories of the wedding while remaining wearable for years to come.
Another strong trend is individuality. Instead of uniform sets, brides are increasingly choosing unique pieces that highlight their personal style. This can be achieved with asymmetrical earrings, baroque pearls with their distinctive shapes, or layered gold chains that add subtle depth and sophistication. Pearls in particular are experiencing a remarkable revival. No longer seen as conservative, they now come in contemporary forms — from perfectly round classics to irregular, organic shapes that feel fresh and modern.
Choose based on the wedding dress
The basic rule is harmony. Jewelry should complement the style of the dress and hairstyle rather than compete for attention. Dresses with soft, clean lines and minimalist silhouettes can be paired with bolder jewelry — such as chandelier earrings or a statement necklace — without overwhelming the look. On the other hand, richly decorated gowns featuring lace, beading, or embroidery are best combined with more understated accessories, like simple studs or a fine chain bracelet.
It’s also worth considering the neckline of the dress. A deep V-neck works beautifully with a pendant necklace that follows the line of the cut, while strapless gowns invite attention to the décolleté and pair perfectly with delicate chokers or layered chains. For high-necked dresses, focus on earrings instead, letting them become the main highlight.
Finally, think about the overall wedding style. A bohemian outdoor celebration calls for natural motifs, pearls, or gemstones with a touch of color, while a classic ballroom wedding feels complete with timeless diamonds or white gold pieces. The right jewelry doesn’t just enhance the dress — it completes the story of the bride’s style on her special day.
Specific tips based on the type of neckline:
A corset or spaghetti straps–shorter necklaces or finer chokers flatter these necklines, emphasizing the neck and collarbone.
A boat neckline or high collar–we recommend skipping necklaces and focusing on earrings that are more striking.
V-neckline–a chain with a pendant or a Y-shaped necklace that follows the neckline and visually lengthens the silhouette is best.
An asymmetrical neckline–leave the neckline free and instead draw attention to an elegant pair of earrings or a bracelet that’s more striking.
And what color of gold should you choose? White gold, silver, or platinum go well with cool white. Warm tones of champagne and ivory are beautifully complemented by yellow or rose gold. Brides who want to add a colorful accent to their look could for instance choose jewelry with gemstones like sapphires, morganites, or topaz.
Don't forget about matching the jewelry with your wedding rings
The jewelry should visually complement your wedding ring, or even your engagement ring, if you plan to wear it after the ceremony. The pieces don’t need to be a perfect match in gold color; what matters more is that they share a similar style and feel harmonious when worn together. For example, a solitaire engagement ring pairs beautifully with delicate diamond studs or a fine chain necklace, while a vintage-style ring may be better complemented with jewelry featuring milgrain details or colored gemstones. If you wear your engagement ring on your left hand, a good tip is to move it temporarily to your right hand before the ceremony so that your wedding ring takes center stage during the exchange of vows. Afterwards, you can choose to wear both together — stacked on one finger or divided between both hands, depending on what feels most comfortable and stylish to you.
A few practical tips to end with:
Timing is everything. Choose your jewelry after your final dress fitting. By then, you will have a clear idea of the cut, color, and your hairstyle.
Comfort is important. Remember that you’ll be wearing your jewelry all day — and night. Earrings should feel secure and not risk catching on your veil or hairstyle. If you opt for longer earrings, check that they move gracefully without being too heavy. Bracelets should fit snugly enough to stay in place, but not so tightly that they restrict your wrist.
Planning to dance? Choose jewelry that won't restrict your movement. Many brides choose specific dresses and jewelry for the evening.
"Something blue". This could even be a dainty piece of jewelry–for instance sapphire earrings, an aquamarine pendant, or an understated bracelet.
Gifts for bridesmaids. Matching jewelry for bridesmaids creates a harmonious look in wedding photos. Pearl earrings or gold bracelets are a beautiful gift and also a lovely way to say thank you.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter