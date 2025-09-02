How to Style a Kitchen That Works for Real Life (and Still Looks Gorgeous)

One of the most important things in the kitchen is space. You need space to store your kitchen essentials, condiments, spices, and more. I learned this the hard way in my tiny apartment kitchen – that bulky dining table was eating up half my space until I discovered expandable options that could shrink down when it was just me eating cereal for dinner.

Kitchen styling can include adding more storage space, like installing cupboards or floating shelves. Instead of ordinary storage spaces in the kitchen, you can invest in stylish options like cupboards finished in specialist veneers. You can also explore options like streamlined handle-free units.

Closed cupboards are a great kitchen styling option because they are more attractive to the eyes and help you keep the contents and overall kitchen tidier. They are also more hygienic because their contents do not collect dust. However, if you have a small kitchen, you can explore open storage, such as floating shelves. They give the illusion of more space, making the room feel more spacious. Open kitchen storage solutions are also great if you have a collection of utensils and crockery that you would like to display.