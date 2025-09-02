When you start thinking about moving to a new city, a million questions pop into your head. What’s the cost of living like? Are the neighborhoods safe?

Is there enough to do on weekends? These are the kinds of things people weigh before packing their bags. For many, one question stands out above the rest: is Kansas City, MO a good place to live?

Kansas City has been gaining attention in recent years, not just as a travel destination but also as a place where people are choosing to settle down.

Known for its world-famous barbecue, passionate sports culture, thriving jazz scene, and affordability, it has a unique mix of small-town friendliness with big-city amenities. Unlike cities on the coasts that often come with sky-high housing prices, Kansas City offers a more balanced lifestyle without sacrificing opportunities.