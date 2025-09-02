Luxury Meets Safety: Why Impact‑Rated Windows and Doors Are the New Must‑Have for Coastal Penthouses

Coastal living has long been synonymous with luxury, offering sweeping ocean views, serene natural beauty, and a tranquil lifestyle that’s hard to beat. But as any waterfront homeowner knows, living near the ocean comes with its own set of challenges—particularly when it comes to weather. In the face of intensifying storms and stricter building codes, impact-rated windows and doors have emerged as both a necessity and a luxury statement for modern coastal penthouses.

Today, discerning homeowners and developers are no longer choosing between elegance and safety—they demand both. Here's why impact-rated glass systems are becoming the must-have architectural feature in high-end coastal residences.