Things to Do in Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA, is a city that manages to feel like both a buzzing metropolis and a gateway to the outdoors. Known as the Emerald City for its lush green surroundings, it has a unique energy that combines natural beauty, a thriving cultural scene, and an innovative spirit shaped by its history and industries.
Whether you’re a first-time visitor, a returning traveler, or someone who’s about to call Seattle home, there’s no shortage of activities waiting for you. From its world-famous landmarks to its hidden neighborhood gems, Seattle offers something for every type of explorer.
Best Places to Visit in Seattle
The Space Needle – Seattle’s Icon
When people think of Seattle, the Space Needle almost always comes to mind first. Built for the 1962 World’s Fair, this futuristic structure still feels modern today.
The observation deck sits 520 feet above the ground, offering sweeping views of Mount Rainier, Puget Sound, and the Olympic and Cascade mountain ranges. On a clear day, the scenery is breathtaking, but even when it’s cloudy, the city's perspective is worth the trip.
The Space Needle also features a glass floor called “The Loupe,” which offers the thrill of looking straight down at the city below. Pair your visit with dinner at the rotating restaurant, and you’ll enjoy a meal with views that change by the minute.
Pike Place Market – A Seattle Tradition
One of the most beloved things to do in Seattle is visiting Pike Place Market. Established in 1907, this market is one of the oldest continuously operating farmers' markets in the U.S. It’s more than just a place to shop, it’s a full experience. You’ll find rows of flower stalls bursting with color, local artisans selling unique crafts, and of course, fresh seafood that Seattle is famous for.
The fishmongers at Pike Place are known for tossing fish through the air, putting on an entertaining show for visitors. Just outside the market, you can stop by the Gum Wall, an offbeat local landmark where thousands of chewed pieces of gum decorate an alley wall. Whether you go for the food, the shopping, or just the atmosphere, Pike Place Market is essential for understanding Seattle’s character.
Waterfront Adventures
Seattle’s waterfront is a lively stretch that offers both relaxation and entertainment. You can ride the Seattle Great Wheel, a giant Ferris wheel that lights up the night sky, or explore the Seattle Aquarium, which is perfect for families. The waterfront also has plenty of seafood restaurants where you can dine while overlooking Elliott Bay.
For a classic Seattle memory, grab some clam chowder or fish and chips from a local spot and enjoy it outdoors while watching ferries glide across the water. This area is also a launching point for harbor cruises, which give you another way to appreciate the city skyline from the water.
Chihuly Garden and Glass – A World of Color
If you appreciate art, the Chihuly Garden and Glass exhibit is a must-see. Dale Chihuly, a Washington-born glass artist, has created an extraordinary collection of sculptures that combine vibrant colors and bold designs.
Inside, you’ll find large glass installations that seem to flow like waves or bloom like flowers. Outside, the garden mixes glass pieces with natural plants, creating a surreal and magical environment.
The exhibit is conveniently located next to the Space Needle, so it’s easy to pair the two attractions in one trip. This is one of the top cultural highlights in Seattle and a favorite spot for photographers.
Discovery Park – Escape Into Nature
Seattle may be a city, but you’re never far from nature. Discovery Park, the largest green space in the city, spans more than 500 acres. It features forest trails, meadows, and sandy beaches along the Puget Sound. On a quiet day, it feels like you’ve escaped the hustle of city life even though you’re only minutes from downtown.
Popular trails include the Loop Trail, which gives you a little bit of everything: forests, cliffs, and ocean views. The West Point Lighthouse is another highlight, standing proudly at the edge of the park where the land meets the sea. For locals, Discovery Park is a favorite weekend retreat.
The Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP)
Seattle is a city that helped shape modern music, from Jimi Hendrix to Nirvana and Pearl Jam. At the Museum of Pop Culture, you can dive into that history while also exploring exhibits on movies, science fiction, video games, and more. The museum itself is an architectural wonder, designed by Frank Gehry, and its curvy, metallic exterior is instantly recognizable.
Inside, you’ll find interactive exhibits and artifacts that bring pop culture to life. It’s an especially fun destination for families or anyone who grew up loving music and movies.
The Seattle Art Museum and Olympic Sculpture Park
Art lovers will enjoy a stop at the Seattle Art Museum (SAM). Its collections span centuries and continents, featuring everything from Native American artwork to contemporary pieces. The museum regularly hosts rotating exhibits, so there’s always something new to see.
For something outdoors, head to the Olympic Sculpture Park, a nine-acre green space along the water that’s filled with large-scale sculptures. Walking through the park at sunset, with the sound of the waves nearby, is a beautiful way to enjoy Seattle’s creativity and natural scenery at the same time.
Ferry Rides and Island Escapes
Another classic Seattle activity is taking a ferry ride. The Washington State Ferry system is the largest in the United States, and catching one of these boats feels like a mini-adventure. Bainbridge Island is a popular destination, just a short ride away. Once there, you’ll find wineries, hiking trails, and boutique shops.
The ferry ride itself is just as memorable as the island visit. Watching the Seattle skyline fade into the distance while Mount Rainier looms on the horizon is an experience you won’t forget.
Underground Tours in Pioneer Square
Seattle has a fascinating history, and nowhere is it more obvious than in Pioneer Square. After the Great Seattle Fire of 1889, the city rebuilt itself on top of the old ruins, leaving behind an underground network of passageways. Today, you can explore this hidden world with an underground tour.
The tours are equal parts historical lesson and quirky adventure, giving you a sense of how Seattle grew into the city it is today. The neighborhood itself is worth exploring too, with its brick buildings, art galleries, and trendy coffee shops.
A Food Lover’s Paradise
Seattle’s food scene is as diverse as its population. Seafood is king here, fresh salmon, oysters, and Dungeness crab are local favorites. But beyond that, you’ll also find international cuisine that reflects the city’s global connections, from Japanese ramen to Ethiopian dishes.
Of course, Seattle is also famous for its coffee culture. Starbucks started here, but the city is full of independent roasters and cozy coffee shops where you can sip a latte while watching the rain outside. For foodies, eating your way through Seattle is one of the most rewarding ways to explore.
Why People Are Moving to Seattle
Seattle isn’t just a destination; it’s a place many people choose to call home. The city has a thriving job market, especially in the tech industry, with companies like Amazon and Microsoft. It also offers excellent schools, diverse neighborhoods, and endless opportunities for outdoor recreation. Whether you’re drawn by career opportunities or the lifestyle, it’s easy to see why Seattle is so attractive.
Should You Visit Seattle, WA?
Seattle, WA, is a city that offers something for everyone. From iconic landmarks like the Space Needle to quiet escapes like Discovery Park, the Emerald City balances urban excitement with natural beauty in a way few other places can. Whether you’re here for a visit or making a big move, the city has a way of leaving a lasting impression.
Soon enough, you’ll feel like a local, sipping coffee on a rainy day, taking ferry rides across the Sound, and finding your own favorite spots in this vibrant, ever-evolving city.
