Things to Do in Seattle, WA

Seattle, WA, is a city that manages to feel like both a buzzing metropolis and a gateway to the outdoors. Known as the Emerald City for its lush green surroundings, it has a unique energy that combines natural beauty, a thriving cultural scene, and an innovative spirit shaped by its history and industries.

Whether you’re a first-time visitor, a returning traveler, or someone who’s about to call Seattle home, there’s no shortage of activities waiting for you. From its world-famous landmarks to its hidden neighborhood gems, Seattle offers something for every type of explorer.

If you are moving here soon, you'll want to hit the ground running and start enjoying these experiences right away.