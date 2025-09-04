Essential Considerations for Planning a Custom Wardrobe Closet

Why it matters:

Because 57% of women have issues with their closets that originate from the space being poorly designed from the beginning. And that is inexcusable.

Measure everything, twice. Ceiling height, wall dimensions, the swing clearance for doors, and any other potential obstacles such as electrical outlets or HVAC vents. These details will dictate what's possible in your space.

Most people consider width and ignore depth. Most hanging clothes require 24" depth, while folded clothes can do with as little as 12". Factor your actual morning routine into your planning right from the start.