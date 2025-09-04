How to Match New Windows to Your Home’s Architecture

Replacing your windows isn’t just about saving on energy bills or fixing something that’s worn out. The windows you choose can completely change how your home looks and feels. The tricky part is that not every window style works for every type of house. A window that looks perfect in a modern loft might feel out of place in a colonial or craftsman-style home.

If you’re thinking about replacing your windows but aren’t sure where to start, here are a few ideas that can help you match them to your home’s architecture in a way that feels natural.