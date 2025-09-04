PN basics: how they differ from HA fillers and PRP
Polynucleotides (often shortened to PN) are tiny building blocks of DNA that are purified and prepared for injection. They are used to support skin quality over time, not to puff or sculpt the face. People often ask about rejuvenation, anti-aging, and softening the look of wrinkles—PN aims at overall skin condition rather than instant shaping.
these are gels that add instant volume and shape. Think of them as a soft, moldable material that can lift or smooth by taking up space and holding water.
this comes from your own blood and contains a mix of growth factors. Results can vary because everyone’s blood is different and clinics use different machines and spin settings.
PN sit in the middle. They don’t act like a gel and they’re not taken from your blood. Instead, they’re standardized, lab-purified fragments designed to nudge the skin toward better texture and elasticity. Changes are gradual, usually noticed over weeks, not minutes. People often describe improvements in fine surface lines and “bounce,” supported by gentle stimulation of the skin’s processes and, indirectly, collagen organization, along with better surface hydration. Because the effect builds slowly, the practical benefits tend to show up as smoother texture and a healthier look over time rather than dramatic lift.
Because PN are not there to create shape, how they’re placed matters. Clinicians usually deliver many tiny micro-drops in the upper layers of the skin. Small bumps may be visible right after treatment and typically settle within a day or two. A course often involves several sessions spaced out to build a cumulative effect.
Safety thinking is also a bit different. With HA, the big topics are where the gel is placed and the option to dissolve it later. With PRP, it’s cleanliness and the person’s own biology. With PN, clinicians pay attention to product purity and dose, and follow the same general screening used for any skin injection (bleeding risks, active skin issues, pregnancy, and so on). Regulations and product labels vary by country (including the usa), so it’s important to see a licensed professional who works within local rules. In short: if HA fillers add structure and PRP is your body’s own cocktail, PN are a steady conditioner for skin quality. With that foundation, let’s look at how Rejuran uses PN in four different options—Healer, I, S, and HB—and why each exists.
The Rejuran lineup decoded: Healer, I, S, and HB
Picking up from that PN foundation, Rejuran isn’t one single product, it’s a small family designed for different skin needs - rejuran skin booster injection. All four options are built around polynucleotides (PN), which aim to support skin quality over time. What changes from one version to another is where it’s meant to be used and how it behaves in the skin. Below is a plain-language tour to help you understand the intent behind each member of the lineup. (Exact indications and instructions can differ by country, so always rely on a licensed professional who follows local labeling.)
Rejuran Healer
Think of Healer as the “general skin-quality” option. It’s used across common areas like cheeks, forehead, or jawline when the goal is to improve overall look and feel rather than to change shape. Because it’s not a filler gel, it doesn’t create lift; instead, people usually notice gradual changes in texture and elasticity over a series of sessions. Clinicians often choose Healer when the concern is dullness, fine surface lines, or a tired skin look that overlaps with everyday rejuvenation goals.
Rejuran I
The “I” is commonly associated with the under-eye area, where skin is at its thinnest and most sensitive. The intent here is gentle support of skin quality—think thin, crepey skin and visible tiredness—rather than filling a hollow or adding volume. Treatments are usually done with very small micro-deposits and careful spacing. Because the area is delicate, conservative dosing and technique matter a lot for those seeking subtle anti-aging support around early wrinkles.
Rejuran S
“S” is often discussed in the context of scars (for example, certain acne scars). The idea is to work on uneven skin texture rather than to inflate a dent like a filler would. It may be used alone or alongside other procedures that target scar tissue. Patience is key here: progress is typically measured in subtle smoothing over time rather than instant changes.
Rejuran HB
“HB” combines PN with hyaluronic acid (HA). That pairing aims to bring together two ideas: long-view skin conditioning from PN and a hydration boost from HA. Clinicians may reach for HB when skin looks dehydrated and lackluster and could benefit from both steady conditioning and extra moisture. As with the rest of the range, changes are expected to be gradual and to build over several sessions.
Across the family, the theme is the same: skin quality first, volume second. The version chosen depends on the area, the skin’s thickness, and the specific concern. When people talk about a rejuran injection, they’re usually referring to one of these options used for skin-quality support rather than sculpting.
Technique matters: volume, needles, and what to expect right after
Following the lineup overview, two practical details shape the appointment: how much is in a syringe and what needles are used.
Syringe volumes (typical):
often supplied as 2 mL per syringe; many clinics use this for broad “skin-quality” coverage across the mid-face or multiple zones.
usually 1 mL for precise, under-eye work.
usually 1 mL for targeted scar areas.
usually 1 mL (a PN + HA blend).
Needles included/recommended (varies by distributor/country):
commonly paired with very fine needles such as 33G × 4 mm; some boxes bundle several needles per syringe.
typically 34G × 4 mm for delicate under-eye skin.
often 34G × 8 mm (or similar) for pinpoint placement around uneven texture; clinics adjust based on the scar type and their technique.
frequently used with 33G × 4 mm; some product kits include needles, others don’t—providers check and select what best suits the area.
Packaging can differ (export vs. local versions or clinic-bundled kits), so your provider may swap needle sizes based on skin thickness and treatment area. Immediately after, expect a peppering of tiny bumps (blebs) where the micro-drops were placed, plus mild redness and pinpoint marks. These usually settle within 24–48 hours as the micro-drops flatten in the superficial skin layers. A light sting or tenderness can linger for a day, especially around the eyes; many clinics numb beforehand and finish with soothing steps to keep things comfortable. None of this is meant as medical advice—always follow your clinician’s guidance.
People often ask about price, cost, and availability in the usa. Those details vary widely by clinic, region, and regulatory status. It’s common to see clinics quote per-syringe pricing or package plans for a short series; discuss the specifics with a licensed provider. If you come across “buy online” listings, remember that regulations differ by country and product type; injectables should be handled by qualified professionals in a clinical setting.
Simple first-day habits (general, non-medical): keep skincare gentle, avoid heavy rubbing, skip hot saunas and hard workouts for 24 hours, and practice sun sense—your clinician will tailor specifics to your skin and plan.
Rejuran skincare: PN in topical form (what it is—and isn’t)
Before we wrap up the injection side, a quick note: Rejuran also appears in topical skincare—think ampoules, creams, and sheet masks. These products use polynucleotides (often labeled PN, PDRN, or similar) in a cosmetic formula aimed at surface comfort, hydration, and skin support between clinic visits.
How PN works in cosmetics: in a cream or serum, PN is part of a soothing, conditioning blend alongside hydrators (like glycerin or HA), emollients, and calming agents. Unlike injectables, a topical cannot place PN into the living dermis with a needle, so expectations should be different: you’re looking at hydration, a calmer feel, and help with the skin’s everyday balance, not structural changes or volume. Many clinics position these products as home care—to keep skin comfortable before/after procedures (when allowed by your provider) and to maintain a healthy routine between sessions. For shoppers who search buy online for cosmetics, check the brand’s official channels and retailer policies in your country (including the usa) and remember that topical skincare is not a substitute for an in-clinic treatment.
Where they fit in a routine:
lightweight layers after cleansing; frequently used for a “soothed and hydrated” feel.
seal in moisture; good as the last step at night or before daytime sunscreen.
single-use, high-water content for short, intensive soothing (popular the week after treatments, if your clinician says it’s OK).
What they don’t do: a PN cream won’t mimic an injection. It doesn’t add shape, and it won’t deliver the same depth-driven change in texture that a series of micro-drops can. Think of cosmetics as maintenance and comfort, not as a substitute for in-clinic work.
Good habits with PN skincare (general, non-medical): patch test if you’re sensitive, keep the routine simple and gentle after procedures, and wear sunscreen daily. If you’ve just had injections or energy-based treatments, follow your clinician’s timing on when to restart active products (retinoids/acids) and when PN cosmetics are appropriate.
Bottom line: Rejuran’s cosmetics bring the skin-conditioning idea into everyday use. They can support comfort and hydration and help results feel consistent between visits, while the injections remain the tool for deeper, slower improvements in overall skin quality—especially for concerns like texture, wrinkles, and certain scars through gentle stimulation and support of collagen and elasticity.
This article is informational, not medical advice. Always consult a licensed professional, and follow local regulations and official product labeling.
