The Silent Sentinel: How the Three-Way Catalytic Converter Cleans Our Air

The catalytic converter is able to achieve the remarkable efficiency of the three-way catalytic converter because of its unique capability to simultaneously perform three different chemical reactions. This is made possible through the use of elegant internal design in conjunction with precious metals. The core of the converter is a ceramic monolith with a honeycomb structure. The honeycomb is coated with and catalysts with a thin layer of precious metals, typically platinum, rhodium, and palladium. These metals are the true workers, serving as enabling catalysts for reactions occurring at high temperatures and pressures that would otherwise be impossible.

Therefore, the intricate process works as follows to neutralize the three pollutants: