6 Amazing Greece Superyacht Charters For Stunning Aegean Views
Why stay in a hotel when you can wake up on a My Greek Charter superyacht and find yourself floating in a sun-kissed Aegean cove every morning?
With a superyacht or a luxurious catamaran, you are not merely going on a holiday. You are taking possession of a maritime palace custom-crafted to suit your every desire.
On board, you are afforded privacy on par with the most luxurious five-star resort, with a personalized crew tending to your every need before you think of mentioning them.
Gourmet food is transformed into personal artworks, paired with local wines, and accompanied by a backdrop of crystal-clear waters and white-washed villages.
This combination of personalized service, freedom, and exclusivity is what makes a My Greek Charter experience one of the most exceptional ways to discover Greece.
Read on to learn about the 6 most stunning superyacht charters you can get for unbeatable Aegean views.
1. ARTISAN
Board the ARTISAN with My Greek Charter and you will experience the harmonious blend of luxury and accessibility that characterizes every moment on board this 213-ft Benetti.
You are invited to an open-air paradise; whether it is sitting on the sophisticated aft deck where you could enjoy an evening cocktail in the rays of the setting sun, or in the main saloon where you could chat with your friends and enjoy talking until late at night when the air is cool in the harbor.
Built in 2019 and refurbished just recently in 2024, ARTISAN exudes high-end newness. You will find your way to one of seven spacious cabins, all designed with your privacy and luxury in mind.
This Greece superyacht charter is a spacious yet intimate vessel that allows you to find your privacy or group of people and limit yourself in the luxury of the Aegean’s exclusive, sun‑kissed oasis.
2. AFRICA I
As you board My Greek Charter’s AFRICA I, you’re entering a world of speed and sleek modern design. The aluminum construction and hydrodynamic hull cut through cerulean seas with the ease of a hot knife through butter, cruising at 16 knots and getting up to a maximum of about 22 knots—sailing economically in style.
She differs from other yachts in that she has six cabins (three identical VIPs, a master, and two twins) and 12 crew, which provides you with ample personal space and first‑rate service.
Expect silk carpets, rare makauba marble, Armani‑textured interiors—the very epitome of minimalist luxury. Her vibrant crew hosts theme-night events—Greek dancing, pirate life, and plate smashing—so each night is unforgettable.
You’re not just chartering a yacht: you’re boarding a stylish floating party built for comfort and exhilaration.
3. ARTEMISEA
Imagine stepping into ARTEMISEA through My Greek Charter—147 ft of elegance in which each design element encourages wonder.
With a dramatic refit in 2024, this Intermarine tri‑deck has crystal clear views from wraparound glazing, creating an otherworldly, light-filled ambiance for lounging, dining, or just floating into daydreams.
Your family or friends will be irresistibly drawn to the outdoor theater, sundeck hot tub, and giant sunpads—a welcome place to relax, get a tan, and live out unforgettable experiences.
Below deck, the spacious master, two doubles, two twins—all five staterooms—are infused with luxurious comfort and peaceful intimacy. With an enormous toy-box—WaveRunners, paddleboards, seabobs, inflatables—your days are a tapestry of thrills and relaxation.
4. DALOLI
Let DALOLI, available via My Greek Charter, enchant you to perfection. This captivating 147‑ft Heesen (also referred to as Prometheus I) has undergone a serious refit in 2021, blending eternally beautiful design with silky luxury.
You enter into rich grandeur: five opulent en‑suite staterooms, a main deck full‑beam master stateroom among them, that can house up to ten special guests. Natural light flows through on deck, while the sundeck boasts a Jacuzzi, sun pads, and an alfresco dining area ideal for enjoying dinners under starry Aegean skies.
Adventure awaits aboard a powerful toy arsenal with Sea‑Doos, Seabobs, SUPs, inflatables, and even e‑bikes or water slides, guaranteeing thrills for everyone.
Cruising at a peaceful cruise pace of about 16 knots or basking in sun-washed tranquility, DALOLI offers comfort, freedom, and forever gorgeous scenery—your magical canvas for Aegean adventure.
5. FIREBIRD
My Greek Charter’s FIREBIRD is the kind of yacht that makes an entrance before you even step aboard. At 220 ft, this stately Feadship stands tall with a helipad, sunbathing areas, and alfresco dining gracing sweeping decks—your private throne above the Aegean.
Delivered in 2007 and exquisitely refitted in 2021, she blends timeless grace with modern comfort—her split‑level owner’s stateroom alone is a showstopper. With six cabins and space for up to 12 guests, she’s the ideal choice when you wish to host grand gatherings or enjoy lavish personal space amid your inner circle.
6. TRIUMPH
TRIUMPH, My Greek Charter showstopper, is not just a Benetti; she’s your floating gallery across the Aegean. At 215 ft, built in 2021, her design is sharp, contemporary, and unbelievably spacious—six luxurious cabins for up to 12 guests, plus a 130‑sqm owner’s apartment that feels more like a penthouse than a yacht cabin.
The sun deck becomes the heart of your journey, with a helipad, sheltered dining for ten, and a hot tub—where you watch golden sunsets paint the sea. Inside, a wellness centre with a gym, sauna, massage room, and an interior curated like a gallery of fine art by Green & Mingarelli, complete with works by David Yarrow, enriches every moment.
Bottomline
From timeless elegance to cutting-edge luxury, these six Greece superyacht charters redefine what it means to escape. Whether you seek tranquil sunrises, lively evenings, or heart-pounding water adventures, each vessel offers a floating paradise tailored to your every whim.
With breathtaking Aegean views as your constant companion, this is not just a vacation—it’s a transformative journey through some of the world’s most dazzling seascapes.
Ready to set sail?
Your dream Greek yachting experience awaits on the horizon.
