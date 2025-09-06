How to Clean Latex Clothing

Another important point: don’t use perfume, deodorant, make up or hair products when wearing latex! Many of those products include alcohol or various oils that will either discolour or degrade the latex. If you're preparing for a night out or photoshoot, put on everything and make sure everything is completely dry before you put your latex on.If your latex outfit has any zippers, other metal hardware, or glued sections you will want to take extra caution when cleaning. In particular, don't soak hardware in water for too long! If you do, you may rust it or weaken the adhesive. Spot clean those areas with a slightly damp cloth instead. If the glue is coming undone, or one of your pieces hardware feels loose, you will want to either talk to a latex repair specialist or the manufacturer about it before trying to fix it yourself.