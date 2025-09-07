BAILEYKING's PEPKOO Brand Launches "Unlocking Learning 2.0" to Bridge EdTech and Kids' Tech Gear

BAILEYKING's venture comes at a time when the boundaries between consumer electronics and educational content are blurring. The global market for education technology is surging – projected to grow from $214.7 billion in 2025 to $445.9 billion by 2029 – as tech companies large and small race to cater to the demand for kid-friendly learning solutions. PEPKOO's leadership sees a unique opportunity at this intersection. By packaging content with its popular protective gear, the company hopes to differentiate itself from generic accessory makers and enter the edtech arena with a built-in user base. "Our customers are already parents of young children. We realized we could add tremendous value for them," says Jordan Bailey, CEO of BAILEYKING Inc. "Rather than just selling a case and saying 'good luck' with whatever apps your kid finds, we're providing an all-in-one solution – reliable hardware and curated content that works hand-in-hand. It's a strategy to deepen our relationship with families and stand out in the market."