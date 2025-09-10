8 Non-Toxic Ways to Prevent Pests in Luxury Homes

Luxury kitchens, with exquisite oils, aged wines, and gourmet dry goods, may inadvertently bring in pantry pests-weevils, moths, and ants. Preventive measures must be employed by beginning with airtight conditions. Glass or stainless-steel jars with silicone seals work for dry goods such as flour, rice, and spices. High-quality airtight bins can also be used for anything kept in bulk, such as pet food or specialty grains.

There is a need for monthly inspections of stored groceries. Always check the first ones stored, usually the older items. Clean shelves with a 50/50 solution of vinegar and water that deters ants without residues of chemical pesticides. Cabinetry can then incorporate design features such as integrated ventilation with pull-out shelving to eliminate dark, stagnant corners in which pests tend to thrive.

