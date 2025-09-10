Antarctica remains one of Earth's most pristine and untouched continents, governed by international treaty rather than traditional national boundaries. While many travelers wonder about the capital of antarctica when planning their polar expedition, the reality is quite different from conventional continental organization. This unique landmass operates under a system of scientific cooperation that has preserved its wilderness character for over six decades.

The White Continent challenges traditional concepts of urban development and political organization. Unlike other continents, Antarctica has no permanent cities, no indigenous population, and no established capital city in the conventional sense. Instead, it functions as a global scientific preserve where research takes precedence over territorial expansion.