How One Overlooked Roofing Detail Can Destroy Your Attic

You know that saying, "out of sight, out of mind"? It applies a little too well to your roof—especially the parts of it you rarely (if ever) think about. Most homeowners focus on shingles. Maybe gutters. But there’s one key piece that often gets ignored, and it could be silently wrecking your attic: your roof flashing.

Yeah, we said it. Flashing. It’s not glamorous. It’s not something you show off to the neighbors. But when flashing fails? You might as well be funneling rainwater directly into your attic. And trust us, that gets ugly fast.

So let’s break this down and talk about why this little strip of metal could be your home’s unsung hero—or its worst nightmare.