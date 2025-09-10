The Evolution of Fish Shooting Games: From Arcades to Online Casinos

Back in the mid-2000s, fish shooting games started showing up in arcade halls around Hong Kong, Singapore, and nearby regions. At first, they didn’t resemble gambling at all. They were more akin to carnival-like games, created to have fun and to compete with one another.

The game was simple, and all the players were placed around a common table where cannons were mounted. Fish swam over the big screen, and each player attempted to point and shoot with the best timing. Larger fish had more points, and smaller fish were also easy to capture but less valuable. The most common reward was tickets or points, and groups of friends tended to see the experience as a social outing.

These games were rapidly diffusing across Asia and across communities where the interactive form of play was popular. A part of the attraction was the element of ability and luck; good shooting was needed, but so was timing and some chance. The arcade environment added excitement to the competition, and fish shooting was one of the most exciting activities in gaming halls.