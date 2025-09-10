Trauma in Treatment: When Healing Institutions Become Sources of Harm

Institutions meant to protect and rehabilitate vulnerable youth have long carried a veneer of legitimacy. Treatment centers, residential programs, and therapeutic boarding schools often present themselves as sanctuaries. Behind closed doors, though, many have become sites of lasting trauma, silence, and systemic failure. The very places families turn to in moments of crisis can end up compounding the harm.

Stories are surfacing from across the country, but the recent surge of legal action in Illinois is impossible to ignore. Allegations of widespread abuse in youth residential facilities—including physical restraint, sexual misconduct, and psychological manipulation—are forcing a national conversation about accountability and oversight. For survivors, the trauma doesn’t end when they leave. It lingers, reshaping the rest of their lives.