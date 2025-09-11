How to Use a Luvme Hair Coupon for Maximum Savings

3. Tiered Spend & Save Coupons

Luvme Hair also provides tiered coupons that offer greater discounts as your order value increases:

SMC19: Spend $99 or more, save $19.

SMC59: Spend $219 or more, save $59.

SMC100: Spend $349 or more, save $100.

These codes are ideal if you’re planning to buy multiple wigs or want to stock up on accessories and care products.