Redefining Luxury: Vera Blinova on the Infinite Possibilities of Virtual Fashion

In the world of luxury fashion, craftsmanship has always meant precision, vision, and artistry. Today, as the industry faces new challenges of sustainability and innovation, a new kind of craftsmanship is emerging - one that blends tradition with technology. At the forefront of this movement is Vera Blinova, an international designer and innovator whose work has graced Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week, appeared on the magazine covers of INCO and MALVIE, and shaped the design processes of global houses from Paul Smith to Calvin Klein to retail giant Walmart.