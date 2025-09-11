Understanding Body Shape Calculators: A Guide to Finding Your Unique Silhouette

Most calculators ask you to take four measurements with a soft measuring tape:

Bust – Measure around the fullest part of your chest. Waist – Measure the narrowest part of your waistline. Hips – Measure around the fullest part of your hips and seat. Shoulders (sometimes) – Measure from shoulder tip to shoulder tip across your back.

Once you enter these numbers into the calculator, the tool compares the ratios and determines which body shape you fall into. For example, if your waist is much smaller compared to your bust and hips, the calculator may classify you as an hourglass.