What to Look for in a Luxury Watch

Just as materials matter in entry-level watches, they also matter in luxury watches. Albeit for different reasons. The more exclusive, unique, rare, or precious the material is, the more the watch is worth, and the more desirable it may be as a collector’s piece.

In terms of watch case materials, high-tech ceramics are often preferred, along with precious metals like titanium, gold, and platinum. If you want your watch to be scratch-resistant, sapphire crystal is an excellent option.

When searching for watches with these materials, it also doesn’t hurt to look for hand-finished dials and polished hands to complete the look.