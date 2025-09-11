Why Treating DHF as a Living Document Enhances Quality and Traceability

The Design History File (DHF) serves as the cornerstone of product development in the medical device industry. Originally mandated by the FDA under 21 CFR 820.30, the DHF exists to demonstrate that a product has been developed in accordance with its approved design plan and regulatory requirements. Despite its critical role, many organizations have traditionally viewed the DHF as a static archive, created near the end of development and rarely revisited. This outdated perception not only limits its utility but introduces risks that affect compliance and quality assurance.

Treating the DHF as a living document—one that evolves alongside the product—represents a shift toward a more dynamic, quality-centric approach. Unlike a fixed file compiled for audit purposes, a living DHF is updated in real-time or in regular cycles to reflect design changes, usability feedback, risk assessments, and evolving standards. This method improves not only internal traceability but also ensures that external audits and inspections run more smoothly, reducing the likelihood of non-conformances. A living DHF becomes a strategic asset, not just a regulatory burden.

By recognizing the DHF as an evolving narrative of the device's design journey, companies can use it to foster a culture of accountability and proactive quality management. This approach enhances transparency across cross-functional teams, facilitates early identification of design flaws, and enables swift course corrections. A living DHF, therefore, is not only a regulatory tool but also a driver of innovation and efficiency in a complex and highly regulated environment.