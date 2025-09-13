Economical Gateway to E-Trike Freedom

At the heart of the MC 350 is a 350W front-drive motor. While this may not be as powerful as the motors found on high-end or off-road e-trikes, it is perfectly suited for the trike’s intended use. A 350W motor provides smooth, reliable pedal assist and a top assisted speed that is more than adequate for urban environments. It gives you that effortless boost to tackle hills and get up to speed with ease, all without being overwhelming. The motor is paired with a removable 36V battery, with options for 10.4Ah or 14.5Ah capacities. Depending on the battery choice and the level of pedal assist you use, this provides a respectable range, allowing for plenty of trips to the store or leisurely rides around town without the worry of running out of power. Charging takes just a few hours, so you can easily top up the battery overnight for the next day's ride.