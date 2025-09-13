FUE vs. DHI Hair Transplant: Which Method is Right for You?

Hair transplantation has become one of the most effective and long-lasting solutions for people struggling with hair loss. Turkey has positioned itself as the global hub for advanced hair restoration, offering modern clinics, experienced surgeons, and affordable packages. Among the most popular techniques today are FUE (Follicular Unit Extraction) and DHI (Direct Hair Implantation). But which one is the right choice for you?

In this article, we’ll compare both methods in detail and explain why choosing a trusted clinic like Hair Center of Turkey can make a difference in your results.