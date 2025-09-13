One of the most significant change for sellers in the 2025 is the shift in the real estate commissions laws. Beginning in January 1, 2025, Illinois requires to the written brokerage agreements for all the residential transactions under the Senate Bill 3740. This reform cames after that National Association of Realtors (NAR) settlemens. .

The settlement also eliminated the requirement for th sellers to offer the preset buyer agent commission on MLS listing. Instead, commissions are now the fully negotiable and must be the agreed upon it individually. In the past, it was common for all sellers to pay 5 t the o 6 percent of the sales price, splits between the listing agent and buyer agent. Now, sellers have more freedom to negotiate tailored commission structuress.

For more details on these changes, see: how laws have changed real estate commissions.